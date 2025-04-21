Sign up
Previous
Photo 3289
Great Horned Owl!
Went looking for the baby this evening, but all I could find was this one. Not sure if it's mom or dad. The baby has moved from the nest tree and I heard it this morning, but it just wasn't making any noise this evening, so couldn't locate it.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10410
photos
160
followers
54
following
901% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st April 2025 7:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
judith deacon
What a wonderful capture.
April 22nd, 2025
