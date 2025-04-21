Previous
Great Horned Owl! by rickster549
Photo 3289

Great Horned Owl!

Went looking for the baby this evening, but all I could find was this one. Not sure if it's mom or dad. The baby has moved from the nest tree and I heard it this morning, but it just wasn't making any noise this evening, so couldn't locate it.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
901% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon
What a wonderful capture.
April 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact