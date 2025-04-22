Previous
The Squirrel Having a Snack! by rickster549
The Squirrel Having a Snack!

Saw this guy trying to get into an acorn, or at least that's what it looked like. Seemed like it was struggling somewhat and wasn't having much success getting inside.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Good one.
April 23rd, 2025  
