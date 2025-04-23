Sign up
Previous
Photo 3291
One of the Baby Eagles!
Just hope everything grows in and this one turns out okay. Didn't see the other baby today. Guess it was probably in the nest, pigging out. Mom was out on a limb, not too far from the nest, but just wasn't in a good position.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Lisa V.
Oh my goodness. I love seeing this.
April 24th, 2025
*lynn
ace
excellent shot!
April 24th, 2025
