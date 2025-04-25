Sign up
Previous
Photo 3293
Great Horned Baby Owl!
Almost in the same location as yesterday, but did move some. Just wish it had moved out in a more clear area. I just can't resist those eyes.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10422
photos
160
followers
54
following
902% complete
View this month »
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
Latest from all albums
3536
3291
3590
3537
3292
3591
3538
3293
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th April 2025 7:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Babs
ace
He looks so fluffy.
April 26th, 2025
