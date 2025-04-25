Previous
Great Horned Baby Owl! by rickster549
Great Horned Baby Owl!

Almost in the same location as yesterday, but did move some. Just wish it had moved out in a more clear area. I just can't resist those eyes.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Rick

Babs ace
He looks so fluffy.
April 26th, 2025  
