Previous
Photo 3296
The Fawn Is Flying Across the Road!
Guess I was firing off so many shots trying to get as much as I could, I lucked out and got it when the fawn made it's last jump at the curb. If you look close, you'll see the goslings between the heads of the deer.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th April 2025 12:43pm
Tags
misc-rick365
