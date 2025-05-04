Sign up
Previous
Photo 3302
Anhinga Drying the Wings!
While watching the Ospreys, saw this guy out there on that limb. Not sure why they really dry them, as they are just going to go back in the water real soon.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th May 2025 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
