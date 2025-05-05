Previous
Osprey With Dinner in the Claw! by rickster549
Photo 3303

Osprey With Dinner in the Claw!

Got this guy and it had a pretty large slab of fish in it's claw. Surprised it wasn't eating it, so guess it was going to take it back to the nest.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
904% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact