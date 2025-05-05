Sign up
Previous
Photo 3303
Osprey With Dinner in the Claw!
Got this guy and it had a pretty large slab of fish in it's claw. Surprised it wasn't eating it, so guess it was going to take it back to the nest.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th May 2025 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
