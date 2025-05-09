Previous
One of the Baby Bald Eagles! by rickster549
One of the Baby Bald Eagles!

Wasn't sure if one of them had fledged or not, but stayed around long enough today and finally the other one popped up from down below in the nest.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
