Photo 3308
Zebrawing Butterfly!
Finally got one of these guys to sit still for a few seconds.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
8th May 2025 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
John Falconer
ace
Lovely closeup and focussing
May 12th, 2025
