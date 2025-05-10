Previous
Zebrawing Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 3308

Zebrawing Butterfly!

Finally got one of these guys to sit still for a few seconds.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely closeup and focussing
May 12th, 2025  
