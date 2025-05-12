Previous
Magnolia Bloom! by rickster549
Magnolia Bloom!

Finally saw one of these down low enough to get a shot of the middle section. All are in bloom right now, but seems like the blooms are all way up in the tree.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
gloria jones ace
Nice details
May 13th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
terrific pov
May 13th, 2025  
