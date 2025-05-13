Previous
You Never Know What Will Come Buzzing By You! by rickster549
Photo 3311

Fortunately, I was off of the trail, so I was able to see this guy coming. Usually when you're on the trail, they come zooming up behind you and barely let you know that they are coming by and then scare the heck out of you as they go by.
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Rick

Beryl Lloyd ace
Glad you were not in his way !! or no more photos of baby owl perhaps !
May 14th, 2025  
