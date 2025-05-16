Previous
Looks Like the Tide Went Out and Left Him High and Dry! by rickster549
Photo 3314

Looks Like the Tide Went Out and Left Him High and Dry!

It's funny the way these guys just sit up there on there shells. I'm sure if I had walked much closer, it would have just rolled right off of the log.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Rick

