Great Horned Owl Mom! by rickster549
Photo 3315

Great Horned Owl Mom!

At least that's whoo I think it is. She was up there hooting. Not sure if she was trying to get baby to fly over, but sure seemed that way, as baby was moving quite a bit tonight.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
