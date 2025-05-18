Previous
I Think This May Be Dad Osprey! by rickster549
Photo 3316

I Think This May Be Dad Osprey!

As the other Osprey was down in the nest. Still not sure if there are any babies or not, but as much as they are sitting on this nest, it just seems like there has to be some little ones in there some where.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

