Photo 3317
Make Sure You Watch Where You Walk!
Although I don't think this is a poisonous one, you still don't won't to step on it. It may not hurt you, but trying to get away from it, could cause you some pain, if you fall.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
2
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
misc-rick365
slaabs
ace
Just seeing it could cause me harm. LOL You are braver than I am to stick around and get a photo. Snakes are not my thing, but nice framing for this photo.
May 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Yikes...Good shot
May 20th, 2025
