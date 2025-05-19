Previous
Make Sure You Watch Where You Walk! by rickster549
Make Sure You Watch Where You Walk!

Although I don't think this is a poisonous one, you still don't won't to step on it. It may not hurt you, but trying to get away from it, could cause you some pain, if you fall.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Rick

slaabs ace
Just seeing it could cause me harm. LOL You are braver than I am to stick around and get a photo. Snakes are not my thing, but nice framing for this photo.
May 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Yikes...Good shot
May 20th, 2025  
