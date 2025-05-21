Previous
Anhinga in the Osprey Nest Tree! by rickster549
Photo 3319

Anhinga in the Osprey Nest Tree!

Was sort of surprised to see this guy up there in the same tree as the Osprey nest, but it didn't seem to concerned about it. And the Osprey's didn't seem to be paying it any attention, either.
Rick

@rickster549
