Previous
Osprey In the Evening Sky! by rickster549
Photo 3321

Osprey In the Evening Sky!

Just can't get any color in the background in the late afternoon hours. These guys just don't land in the best spot to get the best colors. I'm sure there's some control that I could use, but just haven't figured it out.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
909% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact