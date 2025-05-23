Sign up
Previous
Photo 3321
Osprey In the Evening Sky!
Just can't get any color in the background in the late afternoon hours. These guys just don't land in the best spot to get the best colors. I'm sure there's some control that I could use, but just haven't figured it out.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
23rd May 2025 7:33pm
Tags
birds-rick365
