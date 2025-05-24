Sign up
Photo 3322
Leaf With Webs!
Saw this leaf on the trail and it just stood out from all of the other vegetation around.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd May 2025 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Lots of great details...nice shot
May 25th, 2025
amyK
ace
I like the light on this
May 25th, 2025
