Previous
Photo 3323
Orange Barn!
What I pass every night when I go down for sunset. This old barn was used way back in the old days for sorting oranges and shipping them out.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th May 2025 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick65
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice capture of it. Love these old barns.
May 26th, 2025
