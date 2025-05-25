Previous
Orange Barn! by rickster549
Orange Barn!

What I pass every night when I go down for sunset. This old barn was used way back in the old days for sorting oranges and shipping them out.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Danette Thompson ace
Nice capture of it. Love these old barns.
May 26th, 2025  
