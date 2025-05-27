Previous
Momma Deer Leading the Way! by rickster549
Momma Deer Leading the Way!

From a while back, this was momma leading the fawn, back across the road. Fortunately, she had stopped and then I stopped and was able to get the camera up and ready for a shot.
Rick

