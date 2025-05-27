Sign up
Photo 3325
Photo 3325
Momma Deer Leading the Way!
From a while back, this was momma leading the fawn, back across the road. Fortunately, she had stopped and then I stopped and was able to get the camera up and ready for a shot.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
0
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10518
photos
158
followers
54
following
910% complete
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3568
3323
3622
3569
3324
3623
3570
3325
Views
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th April 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
misc-rick365
