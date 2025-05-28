Sign up
Previous
Photo 3326
Fuzzy Head Barred Owl!
This is one of the baby Barred Owls around. Not sure how old this one is, but it looks pretty matured, except for that face.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th May 2025 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
