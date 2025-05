Bluebird Parent Checking Out the Babies!

Think this is about the strangest place that I've seen a bird try to build a nest. But they did and somehow, they seem to be growing up quite well. Fortunately, one of our neighbors had put the little note at the bottom and people have been real cautious around the station. Obviously, there are no bags for use, but the container below, is still being used for deposits. Hopefully, the little ones will be out of there soon.