Dragonfly on the Deck! by rickster549
Dragonfly on the Deck!

Saw this guy land on the deck, so had to back off a little bit so I could get the big lens to focus.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Suzanne ace
Wonderful clarity. Good catch
June 1st, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice catch
June 1st, 2025  
*lynn ace
fabulous!
June 1st, 2025  
