Think I've Been Spotted!

Was in the house this morning and saw something moving by the windows. Figured it was a deer, so ran and grabbed the camera and run out the front door. Knew where it was going to run out in the front, but there just happened to be one of the neighbors walking down the sidewalk and they all stopped between houses. The neighbor stopped and the deer ran back in behind the house, so I had to go to the other side of the house and finally saw this one standing there. There were actually 5 or six of them in the group, with a couple of fawns. Just couldn't get a shot of the fawns this time. But will be watching.