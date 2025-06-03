Previous
Manatee Coming Out of the Water! by rickster549
Manatee Coming Out of the Water!

Not sure what this one was doing, but it rose out of the water, again, sort of on it's side. But it almost looks like that flipper is hugging another manatee.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and timing, I have not really seen the face before.
June 4th, 2025  
