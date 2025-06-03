Sign up
Previous
Photo 3332
Manatee Coming Out of the Water!
Not sure what this one was doing, but it rose out of the water, again, sort of on it's side. But it almost looks like that flipper is hugging another manatee.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd June 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and timing, I have not really seen the face before.
June 4th, 2025
