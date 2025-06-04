Blue Heron on the Deck!

Previous
And that was after I scared it from the other side of the lake. Think it may be a juvenile, as the feathers don't seem to all be the best of color, the way they usually are.
Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
gloria jones ace
Cool capture
June 5th, 2025  
