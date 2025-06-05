Sign up
Previous
Photo 3334
Osprey Floating Overhead!
A pretty good wind today, and this Osprey and a couple of others were just floating up in the air. Only problem was that I only had a small opening through the trees to get the shots, so had to aim and shoot real quick.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th June 2025 12:03pm
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Nice one.
June 6th, 2025
