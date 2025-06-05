Previous
Osprey Floating Overhead! by rickster549
Osprey Floating Overhead!

A pretty good wind today, and this Osprey and a couple of others were just floating up in the air. Only problem was that I only had a small opening through the trees to get the shots, so had to aim and shoot real quick.
5th June 2025

Rick

ace
@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Nice one.
June 6th, 2025  
