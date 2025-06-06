Previous
Juvenile Little Blue Heron! by rickster549
Juvenile Little Blue Heron!

These guys look so strange with the grey colors before they really start reaching their blue/grey colors that they end up with.
Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
