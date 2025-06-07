Previous
Sunlit Osprey With Dinner! by rickster549
Sunlit Osprey With Dinner!

The sun was going down and lit up the Osprey and the tree very well. The Osprey had a pretty good sized fish in it's claw and was busy eating.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Rick

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice and warm
June 8th, 2025  
