Photo 3337
Shiny Leaf!
Not sure what kind it is, but I just can't seem to walk by one when I find them. Was trying an extension tube on the big lens when I got this shot.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful close up and details
June 10th, 2025
