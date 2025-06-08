Previous
Shiny Leaf! by rickster549
Photo 3337

Shiny Leaf!

Not sure what kind it is, but I just can't seem to walk by one when I find them. Was trying an extension tube on the big lens when I got this shot.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Rick

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wonderful close up and details
June 10th, 2025  
