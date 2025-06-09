Previous
Egret Making a Splash! by rickster549
Egret Making a Splash!

Got this guy as it was doing a poke after minnows. Don't think it got anything, at least I didn't see anything when the head popped back up.
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
A bit peckish, huh?
June 9th, 2025  
*lynn ace
Nice catch!
June 9th, 2025  
