Photo 3340
Lotus Flower!
Hoping that we will start seeing a lot more of these and that they will be in a better position to get photos. This one was sort of hard to get to, but did manage a few shots of it.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th June 2025 12:15pm
Tags
flowers-rick365
