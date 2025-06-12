Sign up
Previous
Photo 3341
Florida's New Palm Tree!
First glance, it does somewhat look like one of the palms, but upon closer examination, you can see all of the electronics that they are trying to hide. Just one of the cell towers.
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
