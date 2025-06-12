Previous
Florida's New Palm Tree! by rickster549
Florida's New Palm Tree!

First glance, it does somewhat look like one of the palms, but upon closer examination, you can see all of the electronics that they are trying to hide. Just one of the cell towers.
12th June 2025

Rick

@rickster549
