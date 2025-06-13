Previous
Fiddler Crab! by rickster549
Photo 3342

Fiddler Crab!

Just happened to see this one down below the pier. Almost looks like it's putting that big claw up to me to keep me away.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
915% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Only males have the large claw.
June 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact