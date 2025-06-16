Previous
Osprey Hanging On! by rickster549
Photo 3345

Osprey Hanging On!

This guy really has those claws stretched out on that limb. Guess it could be getting ready to make a dive and is getting the claws ready.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
