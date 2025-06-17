Previous
Found My Friend This Morning! by rickster549
Found My Friend This Morning!

It wasn't chirping much, but did, just enough for me to track it down. Guess it must have been hot up there in the sun as it was spreading it's wings to cool off. Just love those eyes when they look down on you.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Rick

