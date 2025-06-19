Sign up
Previous
Photo 3348
Monarch Butterfly!
Finally got one of these guys to sit down for a spell. Wasn't too long, but fired off a lot of shots.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10584
photos
155
followers
54
following
917% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th June 2025 10:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
butterflys-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture
June 19th, 2025
