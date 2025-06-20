Previous
The Egret Posed Very Nice! by rickster549
The Egret Posed Very Nice!

It hopped up there on that stump in a nice position. Guess I need to learn the faffing method to change the background.
Rick

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stunning dof - outstanding!
June 20th, 2025  
