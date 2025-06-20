Sign up
Previous
Photo 3349
The Egret Posed Very Nice!
It hopped up there on that stump in a nice position. Guess I need to learn the faffing method to change the background.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10587
photos
155
followers
54
following
917% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th June 2025 6:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
stunning dof - outstanding!
June 20th, 2025
