A Juvenile Little Blue Heron! by rickster549
Photo 3352

A Juvenile Little Blue Heron!

Found the Little blue heron wading around out in the area. It will eventually get all of it's colors.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Rick

@rickster549
