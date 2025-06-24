Sign up
Previous
Photo 3353
Swamp Hibiscus, From the Backside!
Couldn't get a good view of it from the front side, so had to sneak around and try for a shot on the backside.
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10599
photos
154
followers
53
following
918% complete
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3350
3351
3649
3595
3352
3650
3596
3353
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st June 2025 12:29pm
Tags
flowers-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful bokeh
June 24th, 2025
