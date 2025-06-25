Sign up
Previous
Photo 3354
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
Finally got one of these guys to land today. Just barely had enough room to back up and get the shots within focus.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th June 2025 10:39am
Privacy
Public
Tags
butterflys-rick365
