Photo 3355
A Couple of Cooper's Hawks!
I think. Looked at my references and this was the closest that I could find. They definitely have a very distinct call, different from the red shouldered or red tailed hawks. If anyone see's different, please let me know. Thanks.
26th June 2025
26th Jun 25
3
2
Rick
@rickster549
Tags
birds-rick365
Babs
The one on the right seems to have a lot to shout about.
June 26th, 2025
Anne Pancella
Yes, I think juvenile Cooper's. What a great shot. Not sure how you got that angle.
June 26th, 2025
*lynn
amazing capture
June 26th, 2025
