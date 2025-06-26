Previous
A Couple of Cooper's Hawks! by rickster549
A Couple of Cooper's Hawks!

I think. Looked at my references and this was the closest that I could find. They definitely have a very distinct call, different from the red shouldered or red tailed hawks. If anyone see's different, please let me know. Thanks.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Babs ace
The one on the right seems to have a lot to shout about.
June 26th, 2025  
Anne Pancella ace
Yes, I think juvenile Cooper's. What a great shot. Not sure how you got that angle.
June 26th, 2025  
*lynn ace
amazing capture
June 26th, 2025  
