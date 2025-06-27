Previous
Another Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Another Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Found another one of these guys that was actually sitting still today. Just can't not get shots of them when I find them like this.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
