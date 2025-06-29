Previous
Fisherman, Trying to Catch Bait! by rickster549
Fisherman, Trying to Catch Bait!

Liked the silhouette effect of this shot, the way the sun was shining on the water
Elisa Smith ace
Fab capture, the net is so sharp. The gold on the water is amazing.
June 29th, 2025  
Barb ace
Superb capture!
June 29th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice silhouettes
June 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
Nice timing what a great shot. fav.
June 29th, 2025  
Nick ace
Fab shot.
June 29th, 2025  
