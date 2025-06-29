Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3358
Fisherman, Trying to Catch Bait!
Liked the silhouette effect of this shot, the way the sun was shining on the water
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
5
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10614
photos
155
followers
53
following
920% complete
View this month »
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
Latest from all albums
3599
3654
3600
3356
3357
3655
3601
3358
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th June 2025 7:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Elisa Smith
ace
Fab capture, the net is so sharp. The gold on the water is amazing.
June 29th, 2025
Barb
ace
Superb capture!
June 29th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice silhouettes
June 29th, 2025
Babs
ace
Nice timing what a great shot. fav.
June 29th, 2025
Nick
ace
Fab shot.
June 29th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close