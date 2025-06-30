Sign up
Previous
Photo 3359
Downy Woodpecker!
Not sure why this guy doesn't go down to the suet, but it hangs out up there above it. Got my shots, and it still hadn't moved.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10617
photos
155
followers
53
following
920% complete
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3356
3357
3655
3601
3358
3656
3602
3359
Views
4
Fav's
1
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D850
29th June 2025 6:28pm
Public
birds-rick365
