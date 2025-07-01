Sign up
Previous
Photo 3360
Guess it's Too Hot to be Out without a Tent!
Even when they are in the water, guess it's still too hot, so they have to put up a canopy to stay out of the sun.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
1
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10620
photos
155
followers
53
following
920% complete
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3601
3358
3656
3602
3359
3657
3603
3360
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st June 2025 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
*lynn
ace
ahhh, good times
July 1st, 2025
