Photo 3361
Lotus Blossom!
Found one of these today, but it was quite a ways away. Not sure why more of them are not blooming at this time. Think mostly due to shortage of fresh water in the pond and the lilly pads are not producing.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st July 2025 11:18am
Tags
flowers-rick365
