Previous
Photo 3362
Yellow Crowned Night Heron, Doing it's Yoga Stretches!
It had been standing there a while and then started doing a few stretches. Figured it was about to fly, but it continued to stand on the log.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd July 2025 10:11am
Tags
birds-rick365
