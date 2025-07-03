Previous
Yellow Crowned Night Heron, Doing it's Yoga Stretches! by rickster549
Yellow Crowned Night Heron, Doing it's Yoga Stretches!

It had been standing there a while and then started doing a few stretches. Figured it was about to fly, but it continued to stand on the log.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
