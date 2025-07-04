Previous
Blue Heron Trying to Cool Off! by rickster549
Photo 3363

Blue Heron Trying to Cool Off!

Saw this guy standing over there trying to cool off. Or maybe, just trying to dry those wings. I've heard both, so not sure exactly what it's doing.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Rick

@rickster549
