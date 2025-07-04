Sign up
Photo 3363
Blue Heron Trying to Cool Off!
Saw this guy standing over there trying to cool off. Or maybe, just trying to dry those wings. I've heard both, so not sure exactly what it's doing.
4th July 2025
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd July 2025 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
