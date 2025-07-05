Sign up
Photo 3364
Little Blue Heron!
This guy was busy searching for minnows. Didn't see it get any, so hopefully it wasn't too hungry.
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
10635
photos
155
followers
53
following
921% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th July 2025 10:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
